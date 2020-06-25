Grilled Halloumi and Veggie Sandwiches

Place 4 teaspoons of the Seasoning, 3 tablespoons of the oil and vinegar in large resealable plastic bag. Seal and shake to mix. Add veggies to bag, turning to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes or until ready to grill.

Remove veggies from marinade and place on grill over medium heat. Brush Halloumi with remaining marinade from bag and place on grill with veggies. Grill until veggies are tender and grill marks appear on Halloumi, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, place arugula, Parmesan, pine nuts and remaining Seasoning in food processor or blender; cover. Process just until smooth. With center part of cover removed and blender running on medium speed, gradually add remaining oil just until blended. Cover blender completely. Blend on high speed until smooth.

Layer veggies and Halloumi on rolls and drizzle with pesto to serve.