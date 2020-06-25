  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Halloumi and Veggie Sandwiches

June 25, 2020 | 2:12pm
Move over steak, there's a new cookout kid in town
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

If you're a vegetarian and have found yourself disappointed at barbecue after barbecue, don't fret. This crispy, pesto topped sandwich is loaded with grilled veggies and halloumi cheese for a meal even your meat eating friends will beg to try. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
809
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Teaspoons McCormick® Basil and Oregano, Garlic and Sea Salt All Purpose Seasoning, divided
  • 1/3 Cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
  • 4 small portobello mushrooms
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and quartered
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut in half crosswise and sliced into 8 planks
  • 1 package (about 8 ounces) Halloumi cheese, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 2 Cups packed arugula leaves
  • 3 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon toasted pine nuts
  • 4 ciabatta rolls, toasted

Directions

Place 4 teaspoons of the Seasoning, 3 tablespoons of the oil and vinegar in large resealable plastic bag. Seal and shake to mix. Add veggies to bag, turning to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes or until ready to grill.

Remove veggies from marinade and place on grill over medium heat. Brush Halloumi with remaining marinade from bag and place on grill with veggies. Grill until veggies are tender and grill marks appear on Halloumi, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, place arugula, Parmesan, pine nuts and remaining Seasoning in food processor or blender; cover. Process just until smooth. With center part of cover removed and blender running on medium speed, gradually add remaining oil just until blended. Cover blender completely. Blend on high speed until smooth.

Layer veggies and Halloumi on rolls and drizzle with pesto to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving809
Total Fat44g68%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated14g69%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein23g46%
Carbs67g22%
Vitamin A152µg17%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.5mg42%
Vitamin C49mg54%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E5mg33%
Vitamin K52µg43%
Calcium414mg41%
Fiber7g28%
Folate (food)75µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)75µg19%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated24gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus356mg51%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium531mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg51.7%
Sodium1165mg49%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.3%
Water178gN/A
Zinc3mg24%
