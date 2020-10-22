Grilled green chile pork and short rib stew

Soak wood chips in cool water to cover, at least 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat gas grill to medium-hot or prepare a charcoal grill and let coals burn until they are covered with gray ash.

Put meats on a baking sheet and sprinkle generously on all sides with salt and pepper.

Let stand at room temperature while grill heats.

When grill is ready, drain wood chips and add soaked chips to a piece of foil to set on the gas grill or directly on the hot coals if cooking with charcoal.

Put pork shoulder pieces and beef short ribs on cooking grate.

Cover grill and cook, turning once or twice, until meat is richly golden brown on all sides, about 15 minutes.

Remove from grill.

Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat until hot.

Add oil and onions.

Cook, stirring often, until onions are deeply golden, five to seven minutes.

Stir in red pepper pieces, cumin, oregano and 1 teaspoon salt.

Cook and stir for 2 or 3 minutes, then stir in garlic and cook one minute.

Remove from heat.

Place grilled meats into a large (7-quart) slow cooker.

Add onion mixture and roasted chopped chiles.

Pour in broth.

Cook covered on low, stirring occasionally, until meats are tender, about four hours.

Use tongs to carefully remove the bones from the stew.

Stir in potatoes and cook on low until everything is very tender, another hour.

Mix masa harina and 1 cup water in small bowl until smooth.

Stir into the slow cooker and cook until thickened, about 30 minutes.

Use two forks to pull the meat into large bite-size pieces.

Season to taste with salt.

Serve stew in wide bowls topped with a generous sprinkling of cilantro, a small handful of arugula and broken tortilla chips.