4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Wings With Grilled Ginger Plum Coulis

May 18, 2020
Fresh plums make a unique sauce for classic chicken wings

Courtesy of the National Chicken Council

Grilling your chicken wings gives takes this favorite piece of poultry to a whole new level, and the plum coulis makes the best of summertime fruits.

This recipe is courtesy of the National Chicken Council.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
912
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Pounds chicken wings, tips removed and cut at the joint
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 plums, halved and pitted
  • 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Teaspoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 Cup sliced scallions
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Season wings with salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Heat grill to medium high.

Place seasoned chicken wings and plum halves, cut side down, on grill.  Reduce heat to medium and close grill cover.  Grill plums for about 4 minutes on each side until soft but not falling apart.  Remove plums to the bowl of a blender of food processor.

Increase heat on grill to medium high.  Continue to cook wings for about 8-10 minutes.  Turn and grill for 10-15 minutes. Wings should register 170 degrees when tested with an instant read thermometer.  Remove to a serving platter.

While wings are grilling, to the plums add vinegar, hoisin sauce, ginger, soy, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and scallions.  Process until smooth.  Measure out ¼ cup plum coulis and reserve remaining sauce.

During the last 3-4 minutes of grilling, baste wings with ¼ cup plum coulis.

Drizzle wings with remaining coulis or serve coulis in a bowl on the side for dipping.  Sprinkle wings with chopped cilantro and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving912
Total Fat60g92%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Cholesterol504mg100%
Protein80g100%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A59µg7%
Vitamin B121µg47%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K39µg32%
Calcium66mg7%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium83mg20%
Monounsaturated28gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus577mg82%
Polyunsaturated13gN/A
Potassium1002mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.5%
Sodium1247mg52%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.4%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water384gN/A
Zinc6mg51%
