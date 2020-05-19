Cuban Mojo Chicken Tacos

Allspice, cumin, thyme and orange juice make a quick Cuban-inspired marinade for this fun take on tacos.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Allspice
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Cumin
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Thyme Leaves
- 6 Tablespoons fresh-squeezed orange juice, divided
- 2 Tablespoons oil, divided
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped
- 1 mango, peeled, pitted and chopped
- 6 flour tortillas (6-inch), warmed
Directions
Mix allspice, cumin and thyme in small bowl. Reserve 1/4 teaspoon for the salsa. Mix 1/4 cup of the orange juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, salt and remaining spice mixture in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add chicken; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.
Meanwhile for the salsa, mix avocado, mango, remaining 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1 tablespoon oil and reserved spice mixture in medium bowl. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill chicken over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through. Cut chicken into thin strips and serve in warmed tortillas topped with the avocado and mango salsa.