4.5
2 ratings

Cuban Mojo Chicken Tacos

May 19, 2020
Flavorful, fresh and tropical

Courtesy of McCormick

Allspice, cumin, thyme and orange juice make a quick Cuban-inspired marinade for this fun take on tacos.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
374
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Allspice
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Thyme Leaves
  • 6 Tablespoons fresh-squeezed orange juice, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons oil, divided
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped
  • 1 mango, peeled, pitted and chopped
  • 6 flour tortillas (6-inch), warmed

Directions

Mix allspice, cumin and thyme in small bowl. Reserve 1/4 teaspoon for the salsa. Mix 1/4 cup of the orange juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, salt and remaining spice mixture in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add chicken; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile for the salsa, mix avocado, mango, remaining 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1 tablespoon oil and reserved spice mixture in medium bowl. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill chicken over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through. Cut chicken into thin strips and serve in warmed tortillas topped with the avocado and mango salsa.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving374
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein22g45%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.8mg60.6%
Vitamin C32mg35%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber4g18%
Folate (food)72µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)155µg39%
Folic acid49µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg65%
Phosphorus296mg42%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium616mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.5%
Sodium547mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.4%
Water157gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags
