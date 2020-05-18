Lemon Thyme Chicken

In wide, shallow bowl or resealable plastic bag, combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, shallots, thyme, salt and black pepper. Add chicken and turn to coat well.

Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the marinade.

Drain the marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 2 to 3 minutes.

Heat your outdoor grill or grill pan over medium heat. Grill the chicken for 20 to 25 minutes, turning every 4 to 5 minutes. Brush with reserved marinade until done. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove chicken from the grill and let rest for 5 to 7 minutes.

Slice into serving pieces or serve whole with potatoes or rice and your favorite green side dish for a complete meal.