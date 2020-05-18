  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lemon Thyme Chicken

May 18, 2020
Sometimes the simplest marinades are the best

Courtesy of Perdue

A quick and easy lemon and thyme marinade will help your chicken breasts be the star of your plate.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
233
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound fresh boneless, skinless chicken breasts, preferably Perdue
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1 lemon zested and juiced
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper

Directions

In wide, shallow bowl or resealable plastic bag, combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, shallots, thyme, salt and black pepper. Add chicken and turn to coat well.

Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the marinade.

Drain the marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 2 to 3 minutes.

Heat your outdoor grill or grill pan over medium heat. Grill the chicken for 20 to 25 minutes, turning every 4 to 5 minutes. Brush with reserved marinade until done. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove chicken from the grill and let rest for 5 to 7 minutes.

Slice into serving pieces or serve whole with potatoes or rice and your favorite green side dish for a complete meal.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving233
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein26g52%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B60.9mg72.5%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium14mg1%
Fiber0.6g2.5%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg68%
Phosphorus246mg35%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium413mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.9%
Sodium329mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Water99gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
