Grilled Chicken With Basil Butter

Preheat gas or charcoal grill, or broiler. Press black pepper into 1 side of each chicken breast half.

In small bowl, combine melted butter, basil and salt.

Brush each breast half with butter mixture; place on grill and cook, turning, until done throughout, about 7 to 8 minutes per side.

When chicken is done, place 1 breast half on each of 4 plates; top with 1/4 of the basil butter log.