Grilled Chicken With Basil Butter

May 18, 2020 | 5:18pm
This easy grilled chicken recipe is a great way to use all of that basil in your garden.
Ingredients
For the Basil Butter:
- 1/4 Cup butter, room temperature
- 3 Tablespoons basil leaves, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
- 4 Perdue Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, pounded thin
- 3/4 Teaspoons black pepper
- 1/4 Cup melted butter
- 1/4 Cup basil leaves, cut into thin strips
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
Directions
For the Basil Butter:
In small bowl, combine ingredients for basil butter; blend well. Place on sheet of plastic wrap, form into a log and refrigerate until needed.
Preheat gas or charcoal grill, or broiler. Press black pepper into 1 side of each chicken breast half.
In small bowl, combine melted butter, basil and salt.
Brush each breast half with butter mixture; place on grill and cook, turning, until done throughout, about 7 to 8 minutes per side.
When chicken is done, place 1 breast half on each of 4 plates; top with 1/4 of the basil butter log.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving379
Total Fat27g42%
Saturated Fat16g79%
Cholesterol162mg54%
Protein32g64%
Carbs0.7g0.2%
Vitamin A218µg24%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.1%
Vitamin B61mg86%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg82%
Phosphorus316mg45%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium484mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.2%
Sodium398mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.1%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water110gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags