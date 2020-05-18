  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Chicken With Basil Butter

May 18, 2020 | 5:18pm
Herb butter makes everything better

Courtesy of Perdue

This easy grilled chicken recipe is a great way to use all of that basil in your garden.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
26 m
10 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
379
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the Basil Butter:

  • 1/4 Cup butter, room temperature
  • 3 Tablespoons basil leaves, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 Perdue Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, pounded thin
  • 3/4 Teaspoons black pepper
  • 1/4 Cup melted butter
  • 1/4 Cup basil leaves, cut into thin strips
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

For the Basil Butter:

In small bowl, combine ingredients for basil butter; blend well. Place on sheet of plastic wrap, form into a log and refrigerate until needed.

Preheat gas or charcoal grill, or broiler. Press black pepper into 1 side of each chicken breast half.

In small bowl, combine melted butter, basil and salt.

Brush each breast half with butter mixture; place on grill and cook, turning, until done throughout, about 7 to 8 minutes per side.

When chicken is done, place 1 breast half on each of 4 plates; top with 1/4 of the basil butter log.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving379
Total Fat27g42%
Saturated Fat16g79%
Cholesterol162mg54%
Protein32g64%
Carbs0.7g0.2%
Vitamin A218µg24%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.1%
Vitamin B61mg86%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg82%
Phosphorus316mg45%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium484mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.2%
Sodium398mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.1%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water110gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes