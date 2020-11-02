Griddle-seared chicken with Caprese-style tomatoes

Pat chicken dry.

Remove the chicken tenders from the underside of the breasts and save for another use.

Place one breast half on the cutting board.

Using a very sharp knife, butterfly the chicken as follows: Starting at the thickest side, slice the chicken horizontally in half cutting nearly three-fourths of the way through to the other side. Open the chicken like a book (or a butterfly); cover with a sheet of plastic wrap. Pound until a uniform ½ inch thick. Cut in half if desired. Place on a baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken breasts.

Season chicken generously with salt. (If working ahead, refrigerate loosely covered up to a day.)

Otherwise, leave on the counter in a cool kitchen for up to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice mozzarella balls in half.

Put into a bowl.

Add tomatoes, chives and 1 or 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick griddle (or large skillet) over high heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact.

Turn on the exhaust fan.

Reduce heat under the griddle to medium-high.

Add a light coating of safflower oil then immediately add the chicken in a single, uncrowded layer. (Work in batches if necessary.)

Cook, without turning, until golden brown, about 4 minutes.

Flip chicken; cook second side until golden, about 3 minutes more.

Transfer chicken to a platter.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Repeat to cook remaining chicken.

Stir basil into tomato mixture, then spoon mixture over chicken.

Sprinkle with Parmesan and garnish with herb sprigs.

Serve.