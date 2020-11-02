When serving this griddle-seared chicken breasts with a traditional caprese salad, use marinated mozzarella balls and dress the salad with some of the oil from the container.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4 large boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, total 2 ½ pounds
- Salt
- 1 container (16 ounces) celigene mozzarella balls, drained
- 2 to 3 Cups cored, seeded, diced ripe tomatoes
- 2 to 3 Tablespoons thinly sliced fresh chives
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Safflower, sunflower or expeller-pressed canola oil
- 1/2 Cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
- Shredded Parmesan cheese
- Fresh herb sprigs
Directions
Pat chicken dry.
Remove the chicken tenders from the underside of the breasts and save for another use.
Place one breast half on the cutting board.
Using a very sharp knife, butterfly the chicken as follows: Starting at the thickest side, slice the chicken horizontally in half cutting nearly three-fourths of the way through to the other side. Open the chicken like a book (or a butterfly); cover with a sheet of plastic wrap. Pound until a uniform ½ inch thick. Cut in half if desired. Place on a baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken breasts.
Season chicken generously with salt. (If working ahead, refrigerate loosely covered up to a day.)
Otherwise, leave on the counter in a cool kitchen for up to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, slice mozzarella balls in half.
Put into a bowl.
Add tomatoes, chives and 1 or 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick griddle (or large skillet) over high heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact.
Turn on the exhaust fan.
Reduce heat under the griddle to medium-high.
Add a light coating of safflower oil then immediately add the chicken in a single, uncrowded layer. (Work in batches if necessary.)
Cook, without turning, until golden brown, about 4 minutes.
Flip chicken; cook second side until golden, about 3 minutes more.
Transfer chicken to a platter.
Drizzle with olive oil.
Repeat to cook remaining chicken.
Stir basil into tomato mixture, then spoon mixture over chicken.
Sprinkle with Parmesan and garnish with herb sprigs.
Serve.