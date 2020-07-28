Grandma's Meatloaf With Mushrooms

In a bowl over ice, mix together ground pork, ginger, 1⁄2 cup of water, salt, pepper, sesame oil, scallion with fingers to aerate and mix thoroughly until everything is blended properly.

Add the remaining water in two increments using your palm and smacking it down on the side of the bowl several times to strengthen the mix.

Repeat this process several times. When you lightly pat the mixture it should be bouncy and jiggly like a balloon filled with water.

On a baking dish, shape the meatloaf into a mound and create an indentation in the middle.

Crack the egg onto the indentation.

Place meatloaf on a shallow 6'' inch bowl. Add a little dish upside down at the bottom of the pot to elevate the bowl so it is not sitting in water when steaming.

Cover and increase heat to high and steam for 16 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the mushroom sauce.