Grandma's Meatloaf With Mushrooms

Try this flavor-packed meatloaf recipe from award-winning Chef Peter Chang, who specializes in Szechuan cuisine.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Peter Chang and Pichet Ong
Ingredients
For the Meatloaf
- 1 Pound fatty ground pork, coarse ground
- 2 Teaspoons ginger, minced
- 1 Cup cold water
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon white pepper, ground
- 1/4 Cup sesame oil
- 1/2 Cup scallion rings, thinly sliced
- 1 egg
For the Mushroom Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup scallion rings, sliced thin
- 1/2 Teaspoon ginger, minced
- 1 Cup chicken or pork stock
- 1/4 Cup shitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1/4 Cup beech mushrooms
- 1 Tablespoon light soy sauce, or more to taste
- 1 Teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons Shaoxing wine
- 1 Tablespoon cold water
- 1/8 Teaspoon white pepper
For the Garnish
- 1 cilantro sprig
- Sliced scallion rings
Directions
For the Meatloaf
In a bowl over ice, mix together ground pork, ginger, 1⁄2 cup of water, salt, pepper, sesame oil, scallion with fingers to aerate and mix thoroughly until everything is blended properly.
Add the remaining water in two increments using your palm and smacking it down on the side of the bowl several times to strengthen the mix.
Repeat this process several times. When you lightly pat the mixture it should be bouncy and jiggly like a balloon filled with water.
On a baking dish, shape the meatloaf into a mound and create an indentation in the middle.
Crack the egg onto the indentation.
Place meatloaf on a shallow 6'' inch bowl. Add a little dish upside down at the bottom of the pot to elevate the bowl so it is not sitting in water when steaming.
Cover and increase heat to high and steam for 16 minutes.
In the meantime, prepare the mushroom sauce.
For the Mushroom Sauce
In a sauté pan over medium heat, sauté oil with scallion and ginger until fragrant.
Add mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Add Shaoxing wine, let cook for 30 seconds.
Add stock and let cook for 1 minute to reduce.
Add soy sauce. Make a slurry of cornstarch with water and bring mixture to a gentle simmer for 10 seconds to thicken.
Season with white pepper, and add red bell pepper to warm up.
For the Garnish
Once cooked, carefully drain out the cooking liquid from the meatloaf pan.
Glaze the top with the mushroom sauce and then garnish with 2 tablespoons of scallion rings and 1 cilantro sprig.