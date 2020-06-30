Goat Cheese Pancakes with Palisade Peach Compote

Grown on the Western Slope of Colorado, palisade peaches are some of the best peaches around. This recipe takes the delicious fruit and turns it into a compote, which is featured as a topping on goat cheese pancakes.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
For the Palisade Peach Compote
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 ripe Palisade peaches, peeled, pitted and chopped
- 1/2 medium sweet onion, chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
For the pancakes
- 4 Ounces goat cheese
- 1/4 Cup ricotta cheese
- 2 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1/4 inch ginger, grated
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/3 Cup flour
- 1 Tablespoon butter
Directions
For the Palisade Peach Compote
Melt butter over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
Add peaches, including any accumulated juice, onion, salt, and crushed red pepper.
Saute over medium heat until the onion is soft and the peaches are starting to fall apart, approximately 10 minutes.
Stir in the brown sugar and continue to heat for another minute, until the sugar is melted into the sauce. Set aside and keep warm.
For the pancakes
In a medium-size bowl, mix all ingredients except flour & butter until smooth. Add the flour in stirring well to incorporate.
Add butter to a large non-stick pan or griddle.
Heat over medium heat to melt butter and swirl around to coat the pan evenly.
Make small pancakes using a ¼ cup dry measuring cup.
Cook until bottoms are brown and flip to cool completely.
Add more butter to the pan as needed.
When pancakes are cooked, serve with compote drizzled on top.