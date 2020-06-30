Goat Cheese Pancakes with Palisade Peach Compote

In a medium-size bowl, mix all ingredients except flour & butter until smooth. Add the flour in stirring well to incorporate.

Add butter to a large non-stick pan or griddle.

Heat over medium heat to melt butter and swirl around to coat the pan evenly.

Make small pancakes using a ¼ cup dry measuring cup.

Cook until bottoms are brown and flip to cool completely.

Add more butter to the pan as needed.

When pancakes are cooked, serve with compote drizzled on top.