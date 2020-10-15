  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Apple Stuffing

October 15, 2020
An unbeatable combo of turkey day flavors
Recipe courtesy of Little Northern Bakehouse

Cranberry is the secret ingredient to any wow-worthy stuffing. This gluten-free take on the classic side dish will be an instant Thanksgiving hit. 

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
173
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 loaf Millet & Chia bread, crust removed and cubed
  • 1 Tablespoon ground flax seeds
  • 2 Tablespoons warm water
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Cup vegetable broth
  • 1/2 Cup celery, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 medium red apples, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground sage
  • 1/4 Teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1/8 Teaspoon turmeric
  • salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Make a flax egg by combining ground flaxseeds with water and let stand for 10 minutes until thickened.

Spread bread cubes on a cookie sheet and bake in a 350F oven until they begin to crisp. Set aside to cool.

In a skillet, soften the celery and shallots in olive oil and add apples and spices, continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl along with the flax egg, broth, bread cubes and cranberries.

Mix well before transferring to a greased casserole dish.

Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 20 mins.

Remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes until stuffing is set and the top is golden brown.

Garnish with dried cranberries and fresh sage.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving173
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.6%
Protein5g9%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium61mg6%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus67mg10%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium145mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium281mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.3%
Water81gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Cranberry Apple Stuffing