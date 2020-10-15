Cranberry Apple Stuffing

Make a flax egg by combining ground flaxseeds with water and let stand for 10 minutes until thickened.

Spread bread cubes on a cookie sheet and bake in a 350F oven until they begin to crisp. Set aside to cool.

In a skillet, soften the celery and shallots in olive oil and add apples and spices, continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl along with the flax egg, broth, bread cubes and cranberries.

Mix well before transferring to a greased casserole dish.

Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 20 mins.

Remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes until stuffing is set and the top is golden brown.

Garnish with dried cranberries and fresh sage.