4.5
2 ratings

Garlicky Black Bean Dip

June 19, 2020
For veggie lovers
Photo courtesy of Planet Oat

For a healthier alternative to your classic dip recipes, try making this garlicky black bean dip. With a blend of black beans, scallions, tomatoes and more this recipe will make a great addition to your next summer cookout. 

Recipe courtesy of Planet Oat

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1/4 Cup Planet Oat Original
  • 1 bunch cilantro (2.5 ounces), leaves and stems
  • 1 bunch scallions 
  • Juice of 3 limes
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Teaspoons cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper

For serving

  • Assorted veggies (carrots, celery, green beans, tomatoes, etc.)
  • Tortilla chips

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Season with additional salt and black pepper to taste, if needed. 

Pour dip into a serving bowl. Serve with assorted veggies and tortilla chips.

Recipe note: dip can also be chilled, then served. 

 

For serving

