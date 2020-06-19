June 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of Planet Oat
For a healthier alternative to your classic dip recipes, try making this garlicky black bean dip. With a blend of black beans, scallions, tomatoes and more this recipe will make a great addition to your next summer cookout.
Recipe courtesy of Planet Oat
Ingredients
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup Planet Oat Original
- 1 bunch cilantro (2.5 ounces), leaves and stems
- 1 bunch scallions
- Juice of 3 limes
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Teaspoons cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
For serving
- Assorted veggies (carrots, celery, green beans, tomatoes, etc.)
- Tortilla chips
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Season with additional salt and black pepper to taste, if needed.
Pour dip into a serving bowl. Serve with assorted veggies and tortilla chips.
Recipe note: dip can also be chilled, then served.