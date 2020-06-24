Funeral Potato Street Tots with Fry Sauce

Beat eggs and place into a large mixing bowl. Add the hash browns, garlic, scallions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Toss ingredients gently to combine.

In a separate bowl add the whipped cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.

Whisk to combine, then add this mixture to the hash brown mixture.

Add ½ cup of the crushed cornflakes, the flour, and the cornstarch to the mixture and stir to combine.

Wet your hands, then form the potato mixture into 1 ½ inch balls.

Roll the balls into the remaining crushed cornflakes and set on a parchment lined sheet pan.

Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes to help them firm up.

Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the fry sauce in a medium mixing bowl.

Cover and refrigerate.

In a heavy pan, heat the vegetable oil to 350°F. Fry the tots for 3-4 minutes, a few at a time.

Drain on paper towels.

Serve tots immediately with fry sauce.