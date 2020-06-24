Funeral Potato Street Tots with Fry Sauce

This dish is a sure fire way to get yourself through game days. The twist on funeral potatoes, served with fry sauce, will become your new favorite appetizer dish.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 3 large Eggland’s Best eggs
- 2 Cups shredded hash browns, thawed
- 2 Teaspoons minced garlic
- 4 scallions, sliced thin
- 6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 Cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 1/2 Cup whipped cream cheese
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
- 3 1/2 Cups cornflakes cereal, crushed fine, divided
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 1/2 Cup vegetable oil for frying
For the fry sauce
- 2/3 Cups mayonnaise
- 1/3 Cup ketchup
- 1/4 Cup pickle juice
Directions
Beat eggs and place into a large mixing bowl. Add the hash browns, garlic, scallions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Toss ingredients gently to combine.
In a separate bowl add the whipped cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.
Whisk to combine, then add this mixture to the hash brown mixture.
Add ½ cup of the crushed cornflakes, the flour, and the cornstarch to the mixture and stir to combine.
Wet your hands, then form the potato mixture into 1 ½ inch balls.
Roll the balls into the remaining crushed cornflakes and set on a parchment lined sheet pan.
Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes to help them firm up.
Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the fry sauce in a medium mixing bowl.
Cover and refrigerate.
In a heavy pan, heat the vegetable oil to 350°F. Fry the tots for 3-4 minutes, a few at a time.
Drain on paper towels.
Serve tots immediately with fry sauce.
For the fry sauce
Combine the ingredients for the fry sauce in a medium mixing bowl.
Cover and refrigerate until the tots are ready.