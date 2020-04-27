Fried Chicken Sandwich

Cut chicken breasts into 6-ounce portions. Using a meat tenderizer, pound the chicken breasts until they are at an even thickness.

In a large bowl, combine pickle juice and 1/2 cup milk. Quickly stir together. Add chicken and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Drain the chicken.

In a large Dutch oven or cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. The oil temperature should be about 375 degrees.

While oil is heating up, whisk together remaining 1 cup milk and the egg.

In a separate bowl or zip-top bag, add flour, powdered sugar, salt and pepper. Mix together until well combined.

Dip chicken breasts in flour mixture. Coat well.

Add chicken to milk and egg mixture, coat well.

Re-dredge chicken in the flour mixture. Coat well.

Add chicken to oil and cook until chicken is golden brown on both sides and at an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 8 minutes. Flip chicken halfway through.

Remove chicken from skillet and pat off excess oil using paper towels.

Set oven to 350 degrees.

Butter hamburger buns. Place buns on oven and toast until light brown, about 5 minutes.

Assemble sandwiches. Add Pickle slices to bottom bun, then add chicken. Top with mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce or cheese if desired.

Serve with waffle fries and lemonade.