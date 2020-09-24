French's Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich

September 24, 2020 | 10:44am
Pile leftovers high on a sandwich bun for an easy lunch the day after a busy holiday.
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups cranberry sauce
- 2/3 Cups French's® Classic Yellow Mustard
- 1/2 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 4 Cups cooked turkey
- 3/4 Cups French's® Original Crispy Fried Onions
- 1 1/2 Cup prepared stuffing
- 1 1/2 Cup hot mashed potatoes
- 6 sandwich buns
Directions
Combine cranberry sauce, Mustard, Ketchup and brown sugar in medium saucepan.
Stir in turkey.
Cook over medium heat 8 minutes or until hot, stirring occasionally.
Stir in Onions.
Arrange stuffing and potatoes on bottom of buns.
Top with turkey, additional onions and bun tops.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving666
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar32gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol94mg31%
Protein38g75%
Carbs91g30%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.5%
Vitamin B60.8mg62.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium138mg14%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)150µg38%
Folic acid65µgN/A
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium80mg19%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg84%
Phosphorus372mg53%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium672mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg46%
Sodium1399mg58%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg39.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water233gN/A
Zinc3mg32%