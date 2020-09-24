  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

French's Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich

September 24, 2020 | 10:44am
Turkey meet cranberry sauce
Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich

Courtesy of French’s®

Pile leftovers high on a sandwich bun for an easy lunch the day after a busy holiday. 

Courtesy of French's®

Ready in
23 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
666
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups cranberry sauce
  • 2/3 Cups French's® Classic Yellow Mustard
  • 1/2 Cup French's® Tomato Ketchup
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar
  • 4 Cups cooked turkey
  • 3/4 Cups French's® Original Crispy Fried Onions
  • 1 1/2 Cup prepared stuffing
  • 1 1/2 Cup hot mashed potatoes
  • 6 sandwich buns

Directions

Combine cranberry sauce, Mustard, Ketchup and brown sugar in medium saucepan.

Stir in turkey.

Cook over medium heat 8 minutes or until hot, stirring occasionally.

Stir in Onions.

Arrange stuffing and potatoes on bottom of buns.

Top with turkey, additional onions and bun tops.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving666
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar32gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol94mg31%
Protein38g75%
Carbs91g30%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.5%
Vitamin B60.8mg62.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium138mg14%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)150µg38%
Folic acid65µgN/A
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium80mg19%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg84%
Phosphorus372mg53%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium672mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg46%
Sodium1399mg58%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg39.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water233gN/A
Zinc3mg32%
Tags
best recipes
cranberry sauce
lunch
mashed potatoes
stuffing
Turkey
thanksgiving turkey sandwich