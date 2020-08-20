  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

French Toast Tea Sandwiches

August 20, 2020 | 4:14pm
Pinkies up
French toast tea sandwiches

Courtesy of McCormick

These sweet and customizable french toast tea sandwiches make for a classy addition to any tea time. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
337
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup whipped cream cheese
  • 8 slices sandwich bread, crusts removed
  • 1/4 Cup jam (use your favorite flavor)
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Vanilla Cinnamon Naturally Flavored Sugar And Spice Blend

Directions

Spread a thin layer, about 1 tablespoon, cream cheese mixture onto 4 slices of bread. Spread thin layer of jam, also about 1 tablespoon, onto remaining 4 slices of bread. Press the cream cheese slices on top of the jam slices to make 8 sandwiches.

Beat eggs, milk and Sugar and Spice Blend in 13x9-inch baking dish until well blended. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, turning to coat both sides evenly.

Heat lightly greased large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet.

Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until toasted and golden brown.

Cut each sandwich into 4 triangles to serve.

Sprinkle with additional Sugar and Spice Blend, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving337
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol139mg46%
Protein12g24%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A119µg13%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium148mg15%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)78µg19%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus195mg28%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium223mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.2%
Sodium413mg17%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.8%
Water86gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
brunch
french toast
jam
jelly
tea