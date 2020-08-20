These sweet and customizable french toast tea sandwiches make for a classy addition to any tea time.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup whipped cream cheese
- 8 slices sandwich bread, crusts removed
- 1/4 Cup jam (use your favorite flavor)
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Vanilla Cinnamon Naturally Flavored Sugar And Spice Blend
Directions
Spread a thin layer, about 1 tablespoon, cream cheese mixture onto 4 slices of bread. Spread thin layer of jam, also about 1 tablespoon, onto remaining 4 slices of bread. Press the cream cheese slices on top of the jam slices to make 8 sandwiches.
Beat eggs, milk and Sugar and Spice Blend in 13x9-inch baking dish until well blended. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, turning to coat both sides evenly.
Heat lightly greased large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet.
Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until toasted and golden brown.
Cut each sandwich into 4 triangles to serve.
Sprinkle with additional Sugar and Spice Blend, if desired.