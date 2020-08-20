French toast tea sandwiches

Spread a thin layer, about 1 tablespoon, cream cheese mixture onto 4 slices of bread. Spread thin layer of jam, also about 1 tablespoon, onto remaining 4 slices of bread. Press the cream cheese slices on top of the jam slices to make 8 sandwiches.

Beat eggs, milk and Sugar and Spice Blend in 13x9-inch baking dish until well blended. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, turning to coat both sides evenly.

Heat lightly greased large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet.

Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until toasted and golden brown.

Cut each sandwich into 4 triangles to serve.

Sprinkle with additional Sugar and Spice Blend, if desired.