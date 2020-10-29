French Onion Turkey Casserole

Heat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 2-quart shallow baking dish with vegetable cooking spray.

Beat the eggs, soup, milk, 1/2 cup cheese and 1 tablespoon thyme in a large bowl with a fork or whisk. Add the bread cubes and turkey. Stir and press the bread cubes into the milk mixture to coat.

Pour the bread mixture into the baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and thyme. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.