French Onion Turkey Casserole

If you have leftover turkey from your holiday celebration, combine it with french onion soup and bread for a savory bread pudding.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed French Onion Soup
- 2 Cups milk
- 1 Cup shredded Swiss cheese (about 4 ounces)
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves or 2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves, crushed
- 9 slices Pepperidge Farm® Farmhouse™ Hearty White Bread, cut into cubes
- 2 Cups shredded or cubed cooked turkey
Directions
Heat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 2-quart shallow baking dish with vegetable cooking spray.
Beat the eggs, soup, milk, 1/2 cup cheese and 1 tablespoon thyme in a large bowl with a fork or whisk. Add the bread cubes and turkey. Stir and press the bread cubes into the milk mixture to coat.
Pour the bread mixture into the baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and thyme. Let stand for 15 minutes.
Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving282
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein24g47%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A114µg13%
Vitamin B121µg57%
Vitamin B60.4mg27.2%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium260mg26%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)56µg14%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus323mg46%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium283mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.6%
Sodium283mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.1%
Water118gN/A
Zinc3mg23%