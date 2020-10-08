  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

RedHot Cheesy Totchos

October 8, 2020 | 1:16pm
Totchos = tater tot nachos
RedHot Cheesy Totchos
Photo courtesy of Frank's RedHot

We'll hold for applause. As if tater tots smothered in Frank’s RedHot and your favorite nacho toppings weren’t great enough, these spicy little nuggets only take about 30 minutes to make.

Recipe courtesy of Frank’s RedHot.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
15
Servings
357
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package (32 ounces) frozen potato nuggets
  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1/3 Cup Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, plus more for serving
  • 1 package (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • Chopped green onion, optional
  • Sour cream, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spread potato nuggets on foil-lined shallow baking pan.

Bake according to package directions.

Meanwhile, brown ground beef in large skillet.

Drain fat.

Stir in Frank’s RedHot.

Top cooked potato nuggets with beef mixture.

Sprinkle with cheese and top with bacon.

Return to oven and bake five to 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Drizzle with additional Frank’s RedHot, top with green onions and serve with sour cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings15
Calories Per Serving357
Total Fat27g41%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated8g42%
Cholesterol75mg25%
Protein19g39%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A45µg5%
Vitamin B121µg42%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.2%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium115mg11%
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium267mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.8%
Sodium660mg28%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water60gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
