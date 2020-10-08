redhot cheesy totchos

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spread potato nuggets on foil-lined shallow baking pan.

Bake according to package directions.

Meanwhile, brown ground beef in large skillet.

Drain fat.

Stir in Frank’s RedHot.

Top cooked potato nuggets with beef mixture.

Sprinkle with cheese and top with bacon.

Return to oven and bake five to 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Drizzle with additional Frank’s RedHot, top with green onions and serve with sour cream, if desired.