Football Deviled Eggs

October 14, 2020 | 12:00am
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Add some flare to your game day appetizer menu with these deviled eggs. Top the dish with chives to give it some football spirit.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 12 Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled eggs
- 2/3 Cups lowfat mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- chives for garnish (optional)
Directions
Cut eggs in half lengthwise, and remove the yolks.
Mash yolks with a fork and add mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper.
Put the yolk mixture into a plastic zip-top bag and snip the end off one corner.
Pipe the mixture in24to the whites.
Create football laces by slicing chives and pressing them into the deviled egg mixture.
Cover and chill for at least one hour.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving75
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g7%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein3g5%
Carbs0.2g0.1%
Vitamin A34µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg8%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium12mg1%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium31mg1%
Sodium70mg3%
Water17gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%