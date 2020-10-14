Football Deviled Eggs

Cut eggs in half lengthwise, and remove the yolks.

Mash yolks with a fork and add mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Put the yolk mixture into a plastic zip-top bag and snip the end off one corner.

Pipe the mixture in24to the whites.

Create football laces by slicing chives and pressing them into the deviled egg mixture.

Cover and chill for at least one hour.