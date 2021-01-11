Filet o' Tempeh

To marinate the tempeh, slice the brick of tempeh in half and slice each half lengthwise so you have 4 thin fillets.

Combine the water, vinegar, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of the Old Bay, and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a shallow dish and submerge thetempeh fillets in the marinade.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or upto 6 hours. Do not leave them longer than that or they may be too soft to handle without breaking.

When you are ready to fry the tempeh, add vegetable oil to a heavy bottomed pot or deep fryer and heat to 350°F or as high as 360°F on a deep-frying thermometer.

To make the batter, put 1⁄4 cup of the flour in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the remaining 3⁄4 cup flour, remaining teaspoon salt, remaining teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon ground pepper with the baking powder and paprika.

Leave out the beer until the oil is hot enough to fry. Take each tempeh fillet from the marinade and dredge through the flour, getting all sides well coated.

When you’re ready to fry, gently stir the beer into the flour and spice mixture. Don’t stir too much, as you want air in the batter. Coat a fillet in the beer batter and put it directly into the hot oil. You’ll probably need to do 1 fillet at a time so you don’t overcrowd the pot.

Cook for 2 minutes, flipping the fillet after 1 minute, until golden brown.

Using a slotted frying spoon, remove the fried tempeh fillet to a wirerack set over a baking sheet. This will help keep the fillets crispy whileyou continue frying. Laying them on paper towels could make the fillets soggy.

Make sure the oil is still between 350°F and 365°F before frying another fillet.