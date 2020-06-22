Fiesta Re-fried Bean Dip

Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add bacon; heat 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp, turning occasionally. Drain bacon on paper towels and crumble; set aside.

Add beans, drained tomatoes and cream cheese to skillet; heat 5 minutes or until beans are hot, stirring occasionally.

Spread bean mixture in shallow serving dish. Top with queso fresco cheese and crumbled bacon. Sprinkle with green onions and serve with tortilla chips, if desired.