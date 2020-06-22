Fiesta Re-fried Bean Dip

June 22, 2020
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This re-fried bean dip is made with tomatoes, cream cheese and bacon, a combo perfect for summer barbecues or game day get togethers.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 5 slices fully cooked bacon
- 1 can (16 oz each) Rosarita® Traditional Refried Beans
- 1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained
- 2 Tablespoons cream cheese spread
- 1/2 Cup crumbled queso fresco cheese
- Sliced green onions and tortilla chips, optional
Directions
Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add bacon; heat 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp, turning occasionally. Drain bacon on paper towels and crumble; set aside.
Add beans, drained tomatoes and cream cheese to skillet; heat 5 minutes or until beans are hot, stirring occasionally.
Spread bean mixture in shallow serving dish. Top with queso fresco cheese and crumbled bacon. Sprinkle with green onions and serve with tortilla chips, if desired.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving62
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein3g5%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron0.4mg2.5%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus46mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium116mg2%
Sodium133mg6%
Water29gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%