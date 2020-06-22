  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Extra Bloody Mary Salsa

June 22, 2020 | 11:55am
This brunch cocktail has gone rogue
This recipe, which calls for olives, horseradish, hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire sauce, emulates all of the best flavors of a Bloody Mary. 

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
20
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 cans (14.5 oz each) Hunt's® Petite Diced Tomatoes, drained
  • 3/4 Cups chopped celery
  • 1/2 Cup chopped English cucumber
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 Cup stuffed green olives, finely chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 Teaspoons hot pepper sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 1 Teaspoon seafood seasoning blend (such as Old Bay®)
  • Tortilla chips, optional

Directions

Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Refrigerate at least 1 hour for flavors to blend.

Stir before serving. Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving20
Total Fat0.6g0.9%
Sugar2gN/A
Protein0.7g1.4%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K5µg5%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.4%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium174mg4%
Sodium155mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.4%
Water85gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
