4.5
2 ratings

Egg Salad Dip

October 14, 2020 | 12:00am
A year round appetizer
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

This egg salad dip is a great appetizer to serve for holidays, as an after school snack and more. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best 

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
63
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Eggland's Best eggs, hard-cooked
  • 3/4 Cups fat free Greek yogurt, plain
  • 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons onion, minced
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon parsley
  • 1/4 Teaspoon basil
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 pinch pepper

Directions

Hard cook eggs; cool completely, peel and slice in half.

Chop onion and set aside.

Mix eggs, yogurt, Dijon mustard, onions, parsley, basil, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender, mixing until well combined and almost completely smooth.

Remove egg mixture from blender or food processor and place in a bowl garnished with fresh parsley leaves.

Serve with your favorite crackers, pita chips or veggies.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving63
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Cholesterol121mg40%
Protein7g14%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A53µg6%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.6%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium50mg5%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Phosphorus102mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium87mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium81mg3%
Water50gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.2%
