This egg salad dip is a great appetizer to serve for holidays, as an after school snack and more.
Ingredients
- 6 Eggland's Best eggs, hard-cooked
- 3/4 Cups fat free Greek yogurt, plain
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 Teaspoons onion, minced
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon parsley
- 1/4 Teaspoon basil
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch pepper
Directions
Hard cook eggs; cool completely, peel and slice in half.
Chop onion and set aside.
Mix eggs, yogurt, Dijon mustard, onions, parsley, basil, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender, mixing until well combined and almost completely smooth.
Remove egg mixture from blender or food processor and place in a bowl garnished with fresh parsley leaves.
Serve with your favorite crackers, pita chips or veggies.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving63
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Cholesterol121mg40%
Protein7g14%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A53µg6%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.6%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium50mg5%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Phosphorus102mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium87mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium81mg3%
Water50gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.2%