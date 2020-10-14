Egg salad dip

Hard cook eggs; cool completely, peel and slice in half.

Chop onion and set aside.

Mix eggs, yogurt, Dijon mustard, onions, parsley, basil, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender, mixing until well combined and almost completely smooth.

Remove egg mixture from blender or food processor and place in a bowl garnished with fresh parsley leaves.

Serve with your favorite crackers, pita chips or veggies.