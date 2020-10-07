egg drop soup

In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer.

Add 6 tablespoons of scallions, the spinach (or arugula), mushrooms, soy sauce and white pepper.

Return to a low simmer and cook for three minutes.

Stirring with a fork, gradually add the eggs in a slow steady stream.

Cook until the eggs are set, stirring to create shreds or ribbons of the eggs, one minute.

Remove saucepan from the heat.

Ladle soup into bowls, garnish with remaining scallions.

Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.