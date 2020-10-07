  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Egg Drop Soup

October 7, 2020
This classic soup takes just minutes to make
egg drop soup
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

You don't have to go to the best Chinese restaurant in your state for a taste of egg drop soup because this easy recipe takes just minutes to make. 

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
120
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For those who follow a vegetarian diet, vegetable stock can be substituted for chicken stock.

Ingredients

  • 6 Cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 Cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/4 Cup fresh baby spinach or baby arugula
  • 4 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, wiped clean and thinly sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/8 Teaspoon finely ground white pepper
  • 2 large Eggland's Best eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer.

Add 6 tablespoons of scallions, the spinach (or arugula), mushrooms, soy sauce and white pepper.

Return to a low simmer and cook for three minutes.

Stirring with a fork, gradually add the eggs in a slow steady stream.

Cook until the eggs are set, stirring to create shreds or ribbons of the eggs, one minute.

Remove saucepan from the heat.

Ladle soup into bowls, garnish with remaining scallions.

Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving120
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol69mg23%
Protein9g18%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.7%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K20µg16%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus123mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium360mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.4%
Sodium397mg17%
Water259gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.1%
