4.5
2 ratings

Ninja's Egg and Mushroom Pizza by the Slice

June 30, 2020 | 11:14am
Top it with as much cheese as you'd like
Photo courtesy of The Incredible Egg

To make this recipe you should start by pressing the dough with two fingers to make a well for the egg. Top the pizza with mushrooms, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese. 

Recipe courtesy of The Incredible Egg

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
35 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
565
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 refrigerated pizza dough (13.8 oz)
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 Cups fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 Cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/4 Cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 Cup arugula
  • 1 Tablespoon chives, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F

Spray15 x 10 baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Stretch pizza dough to fill baking sheet. Bake pizza crust for 6 minutes to set dough. Remove from oven and let cool for about 5 minutes.

Brush crust with olive oil and sprinkle garlic on crust. Add mushrooms and Cotija cheese. Crack eggs on to crust about 1 inch apart. Season with black pepper and bake for 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown, egg whites are set, and yolks thickened. Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes.

TOP with arugula and chives. SERVE immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving565
Total Fat32g49%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated17g84%
Cholesterol268mg89%
Protein32g64%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A265µg29%
Vitamin B121µg50%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.4%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin D1µg10%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium622mg62%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)54µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)232µg58%
Folic acid105µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus567mg81%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium242mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg54.1%
Sodium1157mg48%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.2%
Water113gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
Tags
appetizer recipes
best recipes
pizza recipes
easy dinner recipes