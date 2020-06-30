Ninja's Egg and Mushroom Pizza by the Slice

To make this recipe you should start by pressing the dough with two fingers to make a well for the egg. Top the pizza with mushrooms, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Recipe courtesy of The Incredible Egg
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 1 refrigerated pizza dough (13.8 oz)
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 Cups fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Cup mushrooms, sliced
- 1/4 Cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Cup arugula
- 1 Tablespoon chives, chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 400° F
Spray15 x 10 baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Stretch pizza dough to fill baking sheet. Bake pizza crust for 6 minutes to set dough. Remove from oven and let cool for about 5 minutes.
Brush crust with olive oil and sprinkle garlic on crust. Add mushrooms and Cotija cheese. Crack eggs on to crust about 1 inch apart. Season with black pepper and bake for 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown, egg whites are set, and yolks thickened. Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes.
TOP with arugula and chives. SERVE immediately.