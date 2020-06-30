Ninja's Egg and Mushroom Pizza by the Slice

Preheat oven to 400° F

Spray15 x 10 baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Stretch pizza dough to fill baking sheet. Bake pizza crust for 6 minutes to set dough. Remove from oven and let cool for about 5 minutes.

Brush crust with olive oil and sprinkle garlic on crust. Add mushrooms and Cotija cheese. Crack eggs on to crust about 1 inch apart. Season with black pepper and bake for 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown, egg whites are set, and yolks thickened. Remove from oven and let cool for 2 minutes.

TOP with arugula and chives. SERVE immediately.