February 10, 2020 | 5:45pm
Named after the famous Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City, the Waldorf salad is straight from another time, but it’s a salad worth bringing back for picnics and parties.
Ingredients
- 3 apples, peeled, cored and cut into bite-sized cubes
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Cup red grapes, cut in half
- 1 Cup celery, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 Cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
Directions
In a large bowl, toss together apple pieces and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
Add the grapes, celery and toasted walnuts to the bowl. Toss together.
Add the mayonnaise to the salad and cover all ingredients evenly.
If desired, serve on top of a bed of bibb lettuce.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving325
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein1g3%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A11µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.8%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus41mg6%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium303mg6%
Sodium189mg8%
Water175gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%