  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Waldorf Salad

February 10, 2020 | 5:45pm
By
This throwback recipe has tons of crunch
Waldorf Salad
istock.com/cheche22

Named after the famous Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City, the Waldorf salad is straight from another time, but it’s a salad worth bringing back for picnics and parties.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
325
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Healthy Winter Salad Recipes
8 Healthy Salad Recipes
50 Sensational Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 apples, peeled, cored and cut into bite-sized cubes
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Cup red grapes, cut in half
  • 1 Cup celery, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 Cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise

Directions

In a large bowl, toss together apple pieces and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Add the grapes, celery and toasted walnuts to the bowl. Toss together.

Add the mayonnaise to the salad and cover all ingredients evenly.

If desired, serve on top of a bed of bibb lettuce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving325
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein1g3%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A11µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.8%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus41mg6%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium303mg6%
Sodium189mg8%
Water175gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
Apples
best recipes
celery
grapes
mayonnaise
salads
walnuts