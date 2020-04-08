  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Turkey Meatballs

April 8, 2020 | 2:43pm
By
These healthy meatballs are so delicious, you won't miss the beef or pork
© Inga Nielsen | Dreamstime.com

These easy turkey meatballs come together quickly and are satisfying for diners of all ages. If you'd prefer, you can also use ground chicken.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
229
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Celebrate National Meatball Day With These 14 Healthy(ish) Meatball Recipes
9 Leftover Turkey Recipes
11 Delicious Meatball Recipes That Will Make Grandma Jealous

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground turkey breast
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 large white onion, diced very fine (or minced in food processor)
  • 1/2 Tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 Cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 jar marinara sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients except marinara sauce and mix together well by hand. If you find the mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs.

Roll meatballs into approximately 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet.

Cook meatballs in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees in the center.

In a large pot, add marinara sauce on the stove and heat over medium-low heat. After done cooking, add meatballs to the sauce and cook for a couple minutes.

Serve over pasta of your choice, or in a sub sandwich with sliced provolone cheese.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving229
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol78mg26%
Protein21g41%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A51µg6%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.2%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.6%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D6IU39%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K20µg17%
Calcium75mg7%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg56%
Phosphorus216mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium632mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.1%
Sodium597mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.3%
Water165gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes