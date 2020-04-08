These easy turkey meatballs come together quickly and are satisfying for diners of all ages. If you'd prefer, you can also use ground chicken.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground turkey breast
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 large white onion, diced very fine (or minced in food processor)
- 1/2 Tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 Cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 jar marinara sauce
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients except marinara sauce and mix together well by hand. If you find the mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs.
Roll meatballs into approximately 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet.
Cook meatballs in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees in the center.
In a large pot, add marinara sauce on the stove and heat over medium-low heat. After done cooking, add meatballs to the sauce and cook for a couple minutes.
Serve over pasta of your choice, or in a sub sandwich with sliced provolone cheese.