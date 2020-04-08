Easy Turkey Meatballs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients except marinara sauce and mix together well by hand. If you find the mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs.

Roll meatballs into approximately 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet.

Cook meatballs in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees in the center.

In a large pot, add marinara sauce on the stove and heat over medium-low heat. After done cooking, add meatballs to the sauce and cook for a couple minutes.

Serve over pasta of your choice, or in a sub sandwich with sliced provolone cheese.