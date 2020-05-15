Steak Skewers with Cherry BBQ Sauce

Pour ¾ cup of the sauce into a large resealable plastic bag and add steak strips; seal bag, and turn to coat, then let stand at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes.

Preheat broiler to high and line a baking sheet with foil.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.

On each of 8 (10-inch) skewers, thread 1 steak strip in a slightly wavy pattern.

Season with pepper to taste, then place on baking sheet, and broil 2 to 3 minutes per side (145°F for medium-rare) or to desired doneness.

Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with green onions, and serve with remaining sauce.