4.5
2 ratings

Steak Skewers with Cherry BBQ Sauce

May 15, 2020 | 4:04pm
Making your own BBQ sauce is so simple

Courtesy of Juicy Juice

You'll never go back to store-bought BBQ sauce after trying this recipe.

This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Juice.

Ready in
1 h
40 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
332
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If using wooden skewers, soak them at least 30 minutes before broiling to prevent burning.

Ingredients

For the sauce:

  • 2 Teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste
  • 1/4 Cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Cup Juicy Juice 100% juice, cherry flavor
  • 12 Ounces frozen unsweetened pitted cherries, thawed
  • 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon stone-ground mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar or honey

For the steak:

  • 1 Pound London broil (top round steak), thinly sliced into 8 strips
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped green onions

Directions

For the sauce:

In a small saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until softened.

Add tomato paste and vinegar, stirring until smooth.

Stir in cider, cherries, paprika, mustard and sugar and bring to a simmer; cook and stir 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, mashing cherries with a fork.

Let sauce cool

For the steak:

Pour ¾ cup of the sauce into a large resealable plastic bag and add steak strips; seal bag, and turn to coat, then let stand at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes.

Preheat broiler to high and line a baking sheet with foil.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.

On each of 8 (10-inch) skewers, thread 1 steak strip in a slightly wavy pattern.

Season with pepper to taste, then place on baking sheet, and broil 2 to 3 minutes per side (145°F for medium-rare) or to desired doneness.

Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with green onions, and serve with remaining sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving332
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol78mg26%
Protein27g55%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A29µg3%
Vitamin B122µg88%
Vitamin B60.9mg67.6%
Vitamin C14mg15%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg51%
Phosphorus290mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium857mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium180mg7%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.8%
Water221gN/A
Zinc5mg44%
