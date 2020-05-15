Steak Skewers with Cherry BBQ Sauce

You'll never go back to store-bought BBQ sauce after trying this recipe.
Notes
If using wooden skewers, soak them at least 30 minutes before broiling to prevent burning.
Ingredients
For the sauce:
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 Tablespoons no-salt-added tomato paste
- 1/4 Cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 Cup Juicy Juice 100% juice, cherry flavor
- 12 Ounces frozen unsweetened pitted cherries, thawed
- 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 Teaspoon stone-ground mustard
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar or honey
For the steak:
- 1 Pound London broil (top round steak), thinly sliced into 8 strips
- 3 Tablespoons chopped green onions
Directions
For the sauce:
In a small saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until softened.
Add tomato paste and vinegar, stirring until smooth.
Stir in cider, cherries, paprika, mustard and sugar and bring to a simmer; cook and stir 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, mashing cherries with a fork.
Let sauce cool
For the steak:
Pour ¾ cup of the sauce into a large resealable plastic bag and add steak strips; seal bag, and turn to coat, then let stand at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes.
Preheat broiler to high and line a baking sheet with foil.
Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.
On each of 8 (10-inch) skewers, thread 1 steak strip in a slightly wavy pattern.
Season with pepper to taste, then place on baking sheet, and broil 2 to 3 minutes per side (145°F for medium-rare) or to desired doneness.
Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with green onions, and serve with remaining sauce.