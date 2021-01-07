A simple seafood stir fry for those nights when you want something quick yet luxurious

This easy scallop stir fry recipe is one of the best ways to use leftover vegetables. Just make sure you have about 1 cup of whatever vegetable you have on hand instead of mushrooms.Renee Enna

Not a fan of scallops? Swap them for shrimp or tofu.

This recipe by Renee Enna originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.