This easy scallop stir fry recipe is one of the best ways to use leftover vegetables. Just make sure you have about 1 cup of whatever vegetable you have on hand instead of mushrooms.Renee Enna
Not a fan of scallops? Swap them for shrimp or tofu.
This recipe by Renee Enna originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup vermouth, mirin or white wine
- 2 Tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 Pound frozen sea scallops, thawed, patted dry
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 large jalapeno, thinly sliced
- 1 large bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained
- 1/2 Cup uncooked instant or microwaveable rice, prepared according to package directions
- 1/4 Cup chopped peanuts
- 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro
Directions
Combine the vermouth, soy sauce and hoisin sauce in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat.
Season scallops with salt and pepper to taste.
Add scallops to pan in a single layer; cook, turning halfway through, until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
Remove scallops from pan.
Add remaining tablespoon of oil to pan; add the onion and jalapeno.
Stir-fry until onion softens, about 3 minutes.
Add the bell pepper, mushrooms and half of the soy-hoisin sauce; stir-fry until pepper softens, about 3 minutes.
Stir in the reserved scallops, water chestnuts and remaining sauce.
Stir-fry until ingredients have warmed through, about 1 minute.
Divide rice among four plates; top with scallop mixture.
Pass the peanuts and cilantro at the table.