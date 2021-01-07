  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Scallop Stir Fry

January 7, 2021
A simple seafood stir fry for those nights when you want something quick yet luxurious
Bonnie Trafelet/Chicago Tribune

This easy scallop stir fry recipe is one of the best ways to use leftover vegetables. Just make sure you have about 1 cup of whatever vegetable you have on hand instead of mushrooms.Renee Enna

Not a fan of scallops? Swap them for shrimp or tofu.

This recipe by Renee Enna originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
377
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup vermouth, mirin or white wine
  • 2 Tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 Pound frozen sea scallops, thawed, patted dry
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 large jalapeno, thinly sliced
  • 1 large bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1/2 Cup uncooked instant or microwaveable rice, prepared according to package directions
  • 1/4 Cup chopped peanuts
  • 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro

Directions

Combine the vermouth, soy sauce and hoisin sauce in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat.

Season scallops with salt and pepper to taste.

Add scallops to pan in a single layer; cook, turning halfway through, until cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Remove scallops from pan.

Add remaining tablespoon of oil to pan; add the onion and jalapeno.

Stir-fry until onion softens, about 3 minutes.

Add the bell pepper, mushrooms and half of the soy-hoisin sauce; stir-fry until pepper softens, about 3 minutes.

Stir in the reserved scallops, water chestnuts and remaining sauce.

Stir-fry until ingredients have warmed through, about 1 minute.

Divide rice among four plates; top with scallop mixture.

Pass the peanuts and cilantro at the table.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving377
Total Fat13g20%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein21g41%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B122µg67%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.1%
Vitamin C62mg69%
Vitamin E3mg23%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium43mg4%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)82µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)82µg20%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus507mg72%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium656mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.4%
Sodium841mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.6%
Water260gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
