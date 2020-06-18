Easy Pico de Gallo

June 18, 2020 | 4:56pm
Photo courtesy of Tasty Ever After
Pico de Gallo is a great addition to any Mexican dish you make, but it's also great to serve at summer get togethers with a side of tortilla chips.
Recipe courtesy of Tasty Ever After
Ingredients
- 2 Cups ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 Cup red onion, diced
- 1/3 Cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh or pickled jalapeños, minced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice (or 1 whole lime)
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine all in a small bowl and mix well. Keep leftovers in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving27
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar3gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.6%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.5mg2.8%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.4%
Phosphorus29mg4%
Potassium241mg5%
Sodium250mg10%
Water100gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%