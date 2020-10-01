Easy Fried Rice

October 1, 2020 | 4:24pm
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Add tofu to this delicious fried rice recipe to get in some extra, vegetarian-friendly, protein.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Canola Oil, divided
- 2 large Garlic cloves, minced
- 4 Scallions, greens included, rinsed, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1 Tablespoon Ginger, finely minced
- 4 Cups Brown Rice, cooked
- 3/4 Cups Red Pepper, finely diced
- 3/4 Cups cooked, shelled Edamame or frozen Peas
- 1/2 Cup fresh or frozen, thawed Corn
- 6 Ounces firm Tofu, cut into 1/4 inch cubes
- 2 Large Eggland's Best eggs, lightly beaten
- 5 Tablespoons low-sodium Soy Sauce
Directions
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok or large skillet until very hot.
Add the garlic, scallions and ginger and cook, stirring until softened, about 2-3 minutes.
Add the rice, red pepper, edamame, corn and tofu and cook, stirring until heated through, about 5 minutes.
Make a 3-inch well in the center of the rice mixture.
Add 1 teaspoon of canola oil, then add the eggs and cook until nearly fully scrambled.
Stir the eggs into the rice mixture, then add soy sauce and stir well.
Serve hot.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving291
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein14g27%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A62µg7%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.2%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.2%
Vitamin C28mg31%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium244mg24%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)107µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)107µg27%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium106mg25%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium429mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.3%
Sodium460mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.1%
Water187gN/A
Zinc2mg18%