Easy Fried Rice

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok or large skillet until very hot.

Add the garlic, scallions and ginger and cook, stirring until softened, about 2-3 minutes.

Add the rice, red pepper, edamame, corn and tofu and cook, stirring until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Make a 3-inch well in the center of the rice mixture.

Add 1 teaspoon of canola oil, then add the eggs and cook until nearly fully scrambled.

Stir the eggs into the rice mixture, then add soy sauce and stir well.

Serve hot.