February 10, 2020 | 6:02pm
Deviled ham salad is a great way to use leftover holiday ham when you’re sick of tossing it in quiches and sandwiches.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound ham, chopped
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons whole grain mustard
- 2 Tablespoons hot sauce
- 2 scallions, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
Using an immersion blender or food processor, blend all ingredients to desired texture.
Serve on crackers, toasted slices of French bread or on a sandwich.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving208
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol38mg13%
Protein10g20%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A27µg3%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.4%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D16IU100%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K48µg40%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus107mg15%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium248mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.9%
Sodium1004mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.1%
Water59gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.6%
