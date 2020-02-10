  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Deviled Ham Salad

February 10, 2020 | 6:02pm
By
We swear, this tastes way better than it looks
Deviled Ham Salad
istock.com/MSPhotographic

Deviled ham salad is a great way to use leftover holiday ham when you’re sick of tossing it in quiches and sandwiches.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
208
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound ham, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons whole grain mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons hot sauce
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon onion powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Using an immersion blender or food processor, blend all ingredients to desired texture.

Serve on crackers, toasted slices of French bread or on a sandwich.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving208
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol38mg13%
Protein10g20%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A27µg3%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.4%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D16IU100%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K48µg40%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus107mg15%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium248mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.9%
Sodium1004mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.1%
Water59gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.6%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Easter
ham
mayonnaise