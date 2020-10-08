Easy Crouton, Sausage and Kale Stuffing

Place both sausages in a large pot on high heat with 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

Break up sausage and spread out.

Cook sausage on one side for two minutes (without stirring) so it gets browned and and turns a caramel color.

Add onion to the sausage and cook two more minutes, and then lower the heat to medium.

Add the garlic, kale, salt and pepper.

Grate the nutmeg over the kale.

Mix for one minute until the kale wilts.

Add the croutons, butter and chicken stock.

Mix to combine, until the stock absorbs into the croutons (approximately one minute).

Finally, add sage, mix and enjoy.