Easy Crouton, Sausage and Kale Stuffing

Try this quick take on traditional sausage stuffing that uses store-bought garlic croutons instead of bread. Everyone will love it just as much as any dish you’ve spent much longer preparing.
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein.
Ingredients
- 3 bags garlic croutons
- 1/2 Pound sweet Italian sausage
- 1/2 Pound spicy Italian sausage
- 4 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 5 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 bunch kale, steamed and chopped
- 2 Cups chicken stock
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon pepper
- 4 grates of fresh nutmeg (or 1/8 teaspoon, ground)
- 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 4 sage leaves, chopped
Directions
Place both sausages in a large pot on high heat with 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.
Break up sausage and spread out.
Cook sausage on one side for two minutes (without stirring) so it gets browned and and turns a caramel color.
Add onion to the sausage and cook two more minutes, and then lower the heat to medium.
Add the garlic, kale, salt and pepper.
Grate the nutmeg over the kale.
Mix for one minute until the kale wilts.
Add the croutons, butter and chicken stock.
Mix to combine, until the stock absorbs into the croutons (approximately one minute).
Finally, add sage, mix and enjoy.