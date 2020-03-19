  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Crab Fondue

March 19, 2020 | 11:33am
By
Just 5 ingredients for a romantic night-in dinner
beats1/Shutterstock

This easy fondue recipe, which has been adapted from my family's cookbook, uses just a few ingredients and makes a satisfying, cheesy dish, perfect for an appetizer or an entire dinner.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
1309
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, cubed and softened
  • 1 Pound processed cheese, like Velveeta
  • 1 Cup dry white wine
  • 12 Ounces canned crab meat
  • 1 Dash of Old Bay seasoning, or to taste

Directions

In a fondue pot, slowly melt the cheeses in the dry white wine.

Fold in the crab meat.

Heat through.

Serve with crusty French bread, cut into squares.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1309
Total Fat90g100%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated55g100%
Cholesterol471mg100%
Protein74g100%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A417µg46%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg27.9%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D28IU100%
Vitamin E3mg23%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium1334mg100%
Folate (food)100µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)100µg25%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium83mg20%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus2496mg100%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1438mg31%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg85%
Sodium4777mg100%
Water399gN/A
Zinc11mg100%
