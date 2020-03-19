Crab Fondue

March 19, 2020 | 11:33am
This easy fondue recipe, which has been adapted from my family's cookbook, uses just a few ingredients and makes a satisfying, cheesy dish, perfect for an appetizer or an entire dinner.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, cubed and softened
- 1 Pound processed cheese, like Velveeta
- 1 Cup dry white wine
- 12 Ounces canned crab meat
- 1 Dash of Old Bay seasoning, or to taste
Directions
In a fondue pot, slowly melt the cheeses in the dry white wine.
Fold in the crab meat.
Heat through.
Serve with crusty French bread, cut into squares.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1309
Total Fat90g100%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated55g100%
Cholesterol471mg100%
Protein74g100%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A417µg46%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg27.9%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D28IU100%
Vitamin E3mg23%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium1334mg100%
Folate (food)100µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)100µg25%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium83mg20%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus2496mg100%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1438mg31%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg85%
Sodium4777mg100%
Water399gN/A
Zinc11mg100%