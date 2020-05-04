Easy Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

May 4, 2020 | 11:28am
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
From its cinnamon raisin bread to its maple sausage patties, this cinnamon french toast casserole recipe is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
This recipe is courtesy of Ready Set Eat.
Ingredients
- No-Stick Cooking Spray, preferably PAM Original
- 6 slices cinnamon raisin bread, halved
- 1 package (6.4 oz each) frozen Maple Sausage patties, quartered, preferably Banquet Brown 'N Serve
- 1 1/4 cups Egg Beaters
- 1 Cup fat free milk
- 1/4 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- syrup, preferably Mrs. Butter-Worth's
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 8x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Overlap bread in dish. Top with sausage pieces, placing some in between bread halves. Whisk together Egg Beaters, milk, sugar and vanilla in medium bowl until blended. Pour mixture over bread. Let stand 10 minutes.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until set and golden brown. Serve with syrup, if desired.