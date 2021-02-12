Step 1: Make a double boiler by simmering a few inches of water in a medium pot. Add a heat-proof metal or glass bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bowl is secure.

Step 2: Heat 1 cup heavy cream in double boiler until warm.

Step 3: Add 12 ounces of chocolate chips, stirring quickly and constantly until the chocolate is fully melted.

Step 4: Add in 1 teaspoon of vanilla and stir until combined.

Step 5: Remove from heat and transfer to a fondue pot, set on its lowest setting.

Step 6: Enjoy your fondue! Skewer sliced fruit, marshmallows, angel food cake or whatever you feel like and dip into the fondue.