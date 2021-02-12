Chocolate fondues are one of the easiest desserts to make, and the interactive element of dipping fruit, marshmallows, pretzels, cubed cake and other treats into the fondue is always a good time. Whether you make this for a romantic night in or a fun activity with the kids, chocolate fondue is a winning recipe. For tips, check out our guide on how to make the best homemade chocolate fondue.
Notes
This recipe is a basic jumping off point for a variety of chocolate fondues. Variations include:
- Swap the vanilla for 2 tablespoons of Kahlua, amaretto, creme de menthe or coffee liqueur for an adult twist on this family-friendly recipe.
- Add a few tablespoons of sprinkles on top when serving for a colorful twist!
- Stir in 1 teaspoon of orange or lime zest and 2 tablespoons of fresh orange or lime juice right before serving for a fruity flavor
Feel free to play around with add-ins!
Ingredients
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 12 Ounces semisweet chocolate chips (or dark chocolate or white chocolate, whatever you prefer)
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- Sliced fruit (strawberries, bananas, raspberries, apples, pears, or whatever sounds good to you)
- Angel food cake, cut into 1-inch pieces
- Marshmallows
Directions
Step 1: Make a double boiler by simmering a few inches of water in a medium pot. Add a heat-proof metal or glass bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bowl is secure.
Step 2: Heat 1 cup heavy cream in double boiler until warm.
Step 3: Add 12 ounces of chocolate chips, stirring quickly and constantly until the chocolate is fully melted.
Step 4: Add in 1 teaspoon of vanilla and stir until combined.
Step 5: Remove from heat and transfer to a fondue pot, set on its lowest setting.
Step 6: Enjoy your fondue! Skewer sliced fruit, marshmallows, angel food cake or whatever you feel like and dip into the fondue.