  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Easy Chocolate Fondue Recipe

February 12, 2021 | 2:46pm
By
Perfect for a special night in
Dream79/Shutterstock

Chocolate fondues are one of the easiest desserts to make, and the interactive element of dipping fruit, marshmallows, pretzels, cubed cake and other treats into the fondue is always a good time. Whether you make this for a romantic night in or a fun activity with the kids, chocolate fondue is a winning recipe. For tips, check out our guide on how to make the best homemade chocolate fondue.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas
Easy Spaghetti Recipes
8 Easy Vegetarian Recipes

Notes

This recipe is a basic jumping off point for a variety of chocolate fondues. Variations include:

  • Swap the vanilla for 2 tablespoons of Kahlua, amaretto, creme de menthe or coffee liqueur for an adult twist on this family-friendly recipe.
  • Add a few tablespoons of sprinkles on top when serving for a colorful twist!
  • Stir in 1 teaspoon of orange or lime zest and 2 tablespoons of fresh orange or lime juice right before serving for a fruity flavor

Feel free to play around with add-ins!

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 12 Ounces semisweet chocolate chips (or dark chocolate or white chocolate, whatever you prefer)
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • Sliced fruit (strawberries, bananas, raspberries, apples, pears, or whatever sounds good to you)
  • Angel food cake, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Marshmallows

Directions

Step 1: Make a double boiler by simmering a few inches of water in a medium pot. Add a heat-proof metal or glass bowl on top of the pot, making sure the bowl is secure.

Step 2: Heat 1 cup heavy cream in double boiler until warm.

Step 3: Add 12 ounces of chocolate chips, stirring quickly and constantly until the chocolate is fully melted.

Step 4: Add in 1 teaspoon of vanilla and stir until combined.

Step 5: Remove from heat and transfer to a fondue pot, set on its lowest setting.

Step 6: Enjoy your fondue! Skewer sliced fruit, marshmallows, angel food cake or whatever you feel like and dip into the fondue.

Tags
berries
best recipes
chocolate
Chocolate fondue
fondue
fruit
Milk chocolate
party recipe
Valentine's Day
entertaining recipes
Easy Chocolate Fondue