Easy chili pizza

Preheat oven to 425°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes and beans. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Place pizza crust on baking sheet. Spoon chili evenly onto crust. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.