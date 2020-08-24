Easy chili pizza

August 24, 2020 | 2:51pm
This quick chili pizza takes just 30 minutes to make, even less if you use leftover chili.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef or ground turkey
- 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained, or 2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
- 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) kidney or pinto beans, undrained
- 1 prepared pizza crust (12-inch)
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (or shredded Mexican blend cheese)
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes and beans. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Place pizza crust on baking sheet. Spoon chili evenly onto crust. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving508
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated15g74%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein30g60%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A141µg16%
Vitamin B122µg70%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.6%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium459mg46%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)144µg36%
Folic acid64µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus443mg63%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium443mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.8%
Sodium886mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44.9%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water154gN/A
Zinc5mg42%