  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Chili Pizza

August 24, 2020 | 2:51pm
Fresh chili or leftovers will do the trick
Easy chili pizza

Courtesy of McCormick

This quick chili pizza takes just 30 minutes to make, even less if you use leftover chili. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
508
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Grilling Recipes for Steak, Chicken, Pizza and More
Homemade Pizza and Pizza Dough Recipes for Weeknight Dinners
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound lean ground beef or ground turkey
  • 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained, or 2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) kidney or pinto beans, undrained
  • 1 prepared pizza crust (12-inch)
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (or shredded Mexican blend cheese)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes and beans. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Place pizza crust on baking sheet. Spoon chili evenly onto crust. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving508
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated15g74%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein30g60%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A141µg16%
Vitamin B122µg70%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.6%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium459mg46%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)144µg36%
Folic acid64µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus443mg63%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium443mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.8%
Sodium886mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44.9%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water154gN/A
Zinc5mg42%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
beans
best recipes
chili
Pizza