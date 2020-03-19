Easy Chickpea and Potato Curry

In a medium pot, cover potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Cook potatoes until they are tender.

Drain potatoes and set aside.

In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, add vegetable oil and garlic and onions. Cook onions until translucent.

Add curry powder, garam masala, ground ginger, cumin and salt to onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes until onions are covered in spices.

Add condensed tomato soup. Fill the empty tomato soup can with milk and add milk to the pot. Cook for 10 minutes, allowing flavors to combine while stirring.

Add chickpeas and potatoes to the sauce. Increase heat to high, and stir to combine until curry starts to simmer.

Reduce heat to low and cook 30 minutes, stirring occassionally.

Serve over basmati rice. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.