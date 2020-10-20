Easy Barbecue Beer Cocktail Links

October 20, 2020
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar
These cocktail links use just four ingredients and can be ready in just 20 minutes. It doesn't get much easier than that.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1 12-ounce can beer
- 2 Cups ketchup
- 2 packages cocktail sausage links, drained
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan.
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Reduce heat.
Simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until thickened.
Serve with toothpicks.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving101
Total Fat0.8g1.2%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated0.2g1.2%
Cholesterol2mg1%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium17mg2%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.5%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium118mg3%
Sodium300mg12%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%