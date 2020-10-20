  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Barbecue Beer Cocktail Links

October 20, 2020
This dish is the definition of quick and easy
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

These cocktail links use just four ingredients and can be ready in just 20 minutes. It doesn't get much easier than that.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
101
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 12-ounce can beer
  • 2 Cups ketchup
  • 2 packages cocktail sausage links, drained

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat.

Simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until thickened.

Serve with toothpicks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving101
Total Fat0.8g1.2%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated0.2g1.2%
Cholesterol2mg1%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium17mg2%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.5%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium118mg3%
Sodium300mg12%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
Tags
appetizer
beer
best recipes
brown sugar
ketchup
links
sausage
barbecue beer cocktail links
imperial sugar