Easy Anise Cookies

July 15, 2020 | 11:12am
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
If you're short on time before the big holiday party, try this recipe. The addition of anise seed gives an elevated flavor to sugar cookie mix.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Anise Seed
- 1 package (17 1/2 ounces) sugar cookie mix
Directions
Stir anise seed into sugar cookie mix.
Prepare and bake according to package directions.
Servings18
Calories Per Serving138
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat2g11%
Protein1g3%
Carbs18g6%
Calcium13mg1%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus23mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium60mg1%
Sodium80mg3%
Water0.8gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%