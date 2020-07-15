  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Anise Cookies

July 15, 2020 | 11:12am
Try this new ingredient in your sugar cookies
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

If you're short on time before the big holiday party, try this recipe. The addition of anise seed gives an elevated flavor to sugar cookie mix. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick 

Ready in
19 m
10 m
(prepare time)
9 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
138
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Anise Seed
  • 1 package (17 1/2 ounces) sugar cookie mix

Directions

Stir anise seed into sugar cookie mix.

Prepare and bake according to package directions.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving138
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat2g11%
Protein1g3%
Carbs18g6%
Calcium13mg1%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus23mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium60mg1%
Sodium80mg3%
Water0.8gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
