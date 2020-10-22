double-decker cheeseburger casserole

Stir the ground beef, onion, Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste in a large bowl until the meat and onion are slathered in the sauce and tomato paste.

Make even, full layers of the ingredients in the slow cooker in this order: half the meat mixture, half the cheese, all of the pasta, all of the pickle relish, all of the ketchup, the remainder of the meat mixture and the remainder of the cheese.

Cover and cook on low for five hours, or until the cheese has melted and even browned a bit at the edges, and until the casserole is fairly firm to the touch.

Can keep on warm for three hours.