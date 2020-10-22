double-decker cheeseburger casserole

This hearty recipe is from “The Great American Slow Cooker Book” by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough. It has all the meat, cheese and pasta a college kid, or college kid at heart, could ever wish for.
This recipe by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarborough appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Feel free to swap out the cheddar for Swiss, pepper jack or Gruyere. Chow-chow or salsa can sub for the pickle relish.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds lean ground beef, preferably 93% lean
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- 3 1/2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 1/2 Tablespoons Italian-seasoned tomato paste
- 10 Ounces cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 1/4 Cup whole wheat ziti, regular ziti or penne
- 3 Tablespoons jarred pickle relish
- 3 Tablespoons ketchup
Directions
Stir the ground beef, onion, Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste in a large bowl until the meat and onion are slathered in the sauce and tomato paste.
Make even, full layers of the ingredients in the slow cooker in this order: half the meat mixture, half the cheese, all of the pasta, all of the pickle relish, all of the ketchup, the remainder of the meat mixture and the remainder of the cheese.
Cover and cook on low for five hours, or until the cheese has melted and even browned a bit at the edges, and until the casserole is fairly firm to the touch.
Can keep on warm for three hours.