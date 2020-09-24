Day After Thanksgiving Paninis

Combine cranberry relish, mustard and sugar in small bowl; set aside.

Assemble sandwiches: Butter one side of each slice of bread.

Place 4 slices, buttered side down, on a work surface.

On each slice, spread about 2 tbsp. of the mustard mixture.

Layer each with 1/2 cup turkey, 1/4 cup arugula and 1/4 cup French Fried Onions.

Top each sandwich with 1 slice of bread, buttered side up.

Heat panini or electric grill pan on medium-high.

Cook sandwiches on covered grill until bread is toasted, about 8 min.

Serve warm.