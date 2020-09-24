Day After Thanksgiving Paninis

September 24, 2020 | 3:58pm
The perfect leftover panini for holiday weekends.
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup cranberry relish
- 2 Tablespoons French's® Spicy Brown Mustard
- 1 Teaspoon Brown sugar
- 8 slices crusty white or sourdough bread
- 8 Teaspoons unsalted butter
- 2 Cups shredded or sliced cooked turkey
- 1 Cup arugula
- 1 Cup French's® Original Crispy Fried Onions
Directions
Combine cranberry relish, mustard and sugar in small bowl; set aside.
Assemble sandwiches: Butter one side of each slice of bread.
Place 4 slices, buttered side down, on a work surface.
On each slice, spread about 2 tbsp. of the mustard mixture.
Layer each with 1/2 cup turkey, 1/4 cup arugula and 1/4 cup French Fried Onions.
Top each sandwich with 1 slice of bread, buttered side up.
Heat panini or electric grill pan on medium-high.
Cook sandwiches on covered grill until bread is toasted, about 8 min.
Serve warm.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1130
Total Fat26g39%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol91mg30%
Protein53g100%
Carbs174g58%
Vitamin A93µg10%
Vitamin B120.7µg28.1%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.4%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.3%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K34µg28%
Calcium197mg20%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)179µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)524µg100%
Folic acid203µgN/A
Iron13mg70%
Magnesium125mg30%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)21mg100%
Phosphorus493mg70%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium642mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg100%
Sodium2221mg93%
Sugars, added0.7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water199gN/A
Zinc5mg45%