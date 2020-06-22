Curried Cheeseburgers With Sautéed Apple and Tomato Sauce

Place the meat, crumbled sandwich bread, eggs and spices in a bowl.

Using your clean hands, mix, but do not over mix.

Form into desired sized hamburgers.

Heat a large cast-iron frying pan with the olive oil.

Place the hamburgers in the frying pan, do not overcrowd the pan. The hamburgers will not cook properly if you do.

When the burgers develop a nice char on one side, flip and continuing cooking on the other side.

Place a slice of cheese on the cooked side, while the other side is cooking.

The size of the burgers will determine the cooking time.

When the burgers are pressed down upon, the firmness of the burger tells you how cooked the burger is. The firmer the burger the more cooked the burger is. However, since there are eggs in the burger you will want to cook the burgers a bit more than usual.