Curried Cheeseburgers With Sautéed Apple and Tomato Sauce

Add tons of heat to your cheeseburger by adding a Jamaican curry.
Ingredients
For the Burgers:
- 2 Pounds ground beef
- 2 slices of sandwich bread crumbled
- 2 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 Teaspoon Jamaican curry
- 2 Teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 Teaspoon hot paprika
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- Swiss cheese slices
- Balsamic vinegar glaze
For the sautéed apple sauce:
- 1 pint of grape tomatoes
- 1 sweet onion, sliced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 celery, sliced
- 4 small apples, peeled and sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, sliced and divided
- 2 Teaspoons sea salt
- 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes, divided
- 2 Teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 Teaspoons sugar, divided
- 3-4 Tablespoons olive oil
Directions
For the Burgers:
Place the meat, crumbled sandwich bread, eggs and spices in a bowl.
Using your clean hands, mix, but do not over mix.
Form into desired sized hamburgers.
Heat a large cast-iron frying pan with the olive oil.
Place the hamburgers in the frying pan, do not overcrowd the pan. The hamburgers will not cook properly if you do.
When the burgers develop a nice char on one side, flip and continuing cooking on the other side.
Place a slice of cheese on the cooked side, while the other side is cooking.
The size of the burgers will determine the cooking time.
When the burgers are pressed down upon, the firmness of the burger tells you how cooked the burger is. The firmer the burger the more cooked the burger is. However, since there are eggs in the burger you will want to cook the burgers a bit more than usual.
For the sautéed apple sauce:
Heat a large cast-iron frying pan without oil.
Place the sliced onion and half of the chopped garlic in the pan and sprinkle with a teaspoon of sugar and a teaspoon of salt. Let the onion and develop a nice golden color on the edges.
Add the tomatoes and again, let the tomatoes soften, then gently press to smash the tomatoes. Gently, press the tomatoes so that they do not splash you.
Add the seasonings and two tablespoons of olive oil and toss. Set aside while sauteing the apples.
Heat the same cast iron frying pan with two tablespoons of olive oil.
Add the apple slices to the pan with the rest of the garlic and saute and let the apples become slightly charred.
Sprinkle with a teaspoon of sugar, salt and a half a tsp. of red pepper flakes.
Add the apples to the tomato mixture and toss.
Plate the burgers and top with the tomato and apple mixture and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze.