Cucumber and Dill Pasta Salad

July 10, 2020 | 12:38pm
Photo courtesy of Hood
No summer cookout is complete without pasta salad, and this recipe is one to boot. In just 15 minutes you'll have a cold dish that your guests will love.
Recipe courtesy of Hood
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces rotini pasta (regular or whole grain)
- 2 Cups Hood® Cottage Cheese with Cucumber & Dill
- 1/2 medium red onion, diced
- 2 Cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 large cucumber, peeled and diced
- 1/4 Cup fresh dill, finely chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until just al dente. Drain pasta and rinse with cold water. Meanwhile, combine cottage cheese, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, dill and black pepper in a large bowl. Add pasta to vegetable mixture and stir until combined. Serve immediately at room temperature or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving184
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.5%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein10g20%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A34µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.9%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium55mg5%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.7mg3.8%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.4%
Phosphorus153mg22%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium260mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.7%
Sodium169mg7%
Water106gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.2%