Cucumber and Dill Egg Salad

A unique twist on the traditional egg salad, this is a great recipe to serve during lunch. Just add the egg salad to a piece of toast or use some crackers for dipping.
Ingredients
- 4 Eggland's Best eggs, hard cooked
- 1/4 Cup cucumber, finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup low-fat mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon fat-free plain or Greek yogurt
- 1 scallion, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 Teaspoons cider vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon white pepper
- 1 Teaspoon dill
Directions
Hard-cook eggs; cool and peel.
Remove yolks and mix with yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, cider vinegar, salt and pepper; set aside.
Peel and chop cucumber; chop scallion and dill; add to yolk mixture.
Mix in egg whites thoroughly; garnish with cucumber slices and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving119
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol161mg54%
Protein6g12%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.9%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.7%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K13µg10%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.3g1.4%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium105mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.8%
Sodium213mg9%
Water56gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.6%