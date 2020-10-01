  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cucumber and Dill Egg Salad

October 1, 2020 | 12:00am
A simple lunch recipe that you and your kids will love
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

A unique twist on the traditional egg salad, this is a great recipe to serve during lunch. Just add the egg salad to a piece of toast or use some crackers for dipping.  

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
119
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Eggland's Best eggs, hard cooked
  • 1/4 Cup cucumber, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon fat-free plain or Greek yogurt
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons cider vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon dill

Directions

Hard-cook eggs; cool and peel.

Remove yolks and mix with yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, cider vinegar, salt and pepper; set aside.

Peel and chop cucumber; chop scallion and dill; add to yolk mixture.

Mix in egg whites thoroughly; garnish with cucumber slices and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving119
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol161mg54%
Protein6g12%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.9%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.7%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K13µg10%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.3g1.4%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium105mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.8%
Sodium213mg9%
Water56gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.6%
Cucumber and Dill Egg Salad