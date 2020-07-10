Cucumber Bites

Trim the ends from each cucumber. Using a vegetable peeler, peel three evenly-spaced strips of peel from each cucumber. Cut each cucumber crosswise into nine, 1-inch thick slices. To make cups, use a teaspoon to remove the seeds from the center of each piece of cucumber; avoid scooping through to the bottom. Reserve.

Place cottage cheese, sour cream, black pepper, and hot sauce in a medium bowl and mix until well combined. Spoon equal amounts of the cottage cheese mixture into cucumber cups. Sprinkle with equal amounts of bacon pieces.

Serve immediately or refrigerate.