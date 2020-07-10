Cucumber Bites

July 10, 2020
Photo courtesy of Hood
These bite sized cucumber snacks are perfect for entertaining or serving to your little ones after school.
Recipe courtesy of Hood
Ingredients
- 3 large cucumbers
- 3/4 Cups Hood® Cottage Cheese with Cucumber and Dill
- 1/4 Cup Hood® Light Sour Cream
- 1/4 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 3 dashes hot sauce (optional)
- 5 Tablespoons 50% Less Fat Real Bacon Pieces
Directions
Trim the ends from each cucumber. Using a vegetable peeler, peel three evenly-spaced strips of peel from each cucumber. Cut each cucumber crosswise into nine, 1-inch thick slices. To make cups, use a teaspoon to remove the seeds from the center of each piece of cucumber; avoid scooping through to the bottom. Reserve.
Place cottage cheese, sour cream, black pepper, and hot sauce in a medium bowl and mix until well combined. Spoon equal amounts of the cottage cheese mixture into cucumber cups. Sprinkle with equal amounts of bacon pieces.
Serve immediately or refrigerate.
Servings25
Calories Per Serving21
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.3%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein1g2%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium15mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.1mg0.6%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.6%
Phosphorus23mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium68mg1%
Sodium38mg2%
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%