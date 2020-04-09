Cuban Style Marinated Steak

April 9, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
This Cuban-inspired recipe gives a bit of a Caribbean flavor to your steak with a marinade that includes orange juice and lime juice.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Grill Mates® Montreal Steak Seasoning
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cumin, Ground
- 1 1/2 Pound boneless beef sirloin steak
Directions
Mix all ingredients, except steak, in small bowl.
Place steak large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.
Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.
Remove steak from marinade and discard any remaining marinade.
Grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving293
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein23g46%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.6mg48%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium41mg4%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus210mg30%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium387mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium59mg2%
Water87gN/A
Zinc4mg37%