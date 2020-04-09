  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cuban Style Marinated Steak

April 9, 2020
A fruity marinade for a Caribbean-inspired steak
Cuban Style Marinated Steak
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This Cuban-inspired recipe gives a bit of a Caribbean flavor to your steak with a marinade that includes orange juice and lime juice.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
21 m
5 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
293
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Grill Mates® Montreal Steak Seasoning
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cumin, Ground
  • 1 1/2 Pound boneless beef sirloin steak

Directions

Mix all ingredients, except steak, in small bowl.

Place steak large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.

Remove steak from marinade and discard any remaining marinade.

Grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.

Nutritional Facts
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein23g46%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.6mg48%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium41mg4%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus210mg30%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium387mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium59mg2%
Water87gN/A
Zinc4mg37%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
