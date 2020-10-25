  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Crock-Pot Cranberry

October 25, 2020 | 5:54pm
A slow-cooked fruity drink
Crock-Pot cranberry
vm2002/Shutterstock

Slow cookers aren't just for making food. This recipe combines cranberry cocktail with apple cider, cinnamon sticks and more for a festive beverage that, with the addition of alcohol, could become a lively libation.

This recipe by Jane Brandt (Workman) appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h 30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
165
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Serve hot drinks only in heatproof (tempered) glasses, cups or punch bowls. 

Beware of metal cups or mugs. Metal holds heat so well that it can burn lips. Conversely, to absorb heat and prevent cracking, place a metal spoon into a glass or ceramic mug before filling (slowly) with very hot liquid. Place a metal ladle in a punch bowl.

Preheat non-metal glasses, cups or bowls by filling them with very hot water and letting them stand for about three minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups cranberry juice cocktail
  • 2 quarts apple cider
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 orange studded with 6 whole cloves
  • 2 cinnamon sticks (3 inches each)
  • Orange slices or cinnamon sticks for garnish

Directions

Combine cranberry juice cocktail, cider and sugar in a slow cooker or heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Heat and stir until sugar dissolves.

Add orange and cinnamon sticks and simmer on low for one and a half hours.

Serve in warm mugs with orange slices or cinnamon sticks.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving165
Total Fat0.3g0.5%
Sugar36gN/A
Protein0.3g0.7%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C30mg34%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.4mg1.9%
Magnesium12mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium234mg5%
Sodium9mgN/A
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water230gN/A
