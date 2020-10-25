crock-pot cranberry

Slow cookers aren't just for making food. This recipe combines cranberry cocktail with apple cider, cinnamon sticks and more for a festive beverage that, with the addition of alcohol, could become a lively libation.
This recipe by Jane Brandt (Workman) appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Serve hot drinks only in heatproof (tempered) glasses, cups or punch bowls.
Beware of metal cups or mugs. Metal holds heat so well that it can burn lips. Conversely, to absorb heat and prevent cracking, place a metal spoon into a glass or ceramic mug before filling (slowly) with very hot liquid. Place a metal ladle in a punch bowl.
Preheat non-metal glasses, cups or bowls by filling them with very hot water and letting them stand for about three minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups cranberry juice cocktail
- 2 quarts apple cider
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 orange studded with 6 whole cloves
- 2 cinnamon sticks (3 inches each)
- Orange slices or cinnamon sticks for garnish
Directions
Combine cranberry juice cocktail, cider and sugar in a slow cooker or heavy-bottomed saucepan.
Heat and stir until sugar dissolves.
Add orange and cinnamon sticks and simmer on low for one and a half hours.
Serve in warm mugs with orange slices or cinnamon sticks.