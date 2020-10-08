Crispy Indian-spiced Brussels sprouts

Bring 2 quarts of water and 1 teaspoon of the salt to a boil in a large pot.

Add the Brussels sprouts; cook at a boil, stirring occasionally, until they are bright green and the core is slightly tender, about 5 minutes.

Drain; lay out on a sheet pan in a single layer to cool.

You can refrigerate the sprouts at this point, and you can do this step one or two days in advance.

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet.

Stir in Brussels sprouts; cook, stirring occasionally, until Brussels sprouts begin to deeply caramelize and crisp up on all sides, about 12 minutes.

Stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, crushed red pepper flakes, garlic and ginger.

Cook, stirring constantly, until very fragrant, garlic is lightly browned and Brussels sprouts are coated evenly with spices, about 3 minutes.

Transfer to a serving dish; garnish with mint and cilantro leaves.