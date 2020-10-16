Crispy Fried Onion Holiday Stuffing

October 16, 2020 | 12:00am
Stuffing is delicious no matter how you make it, but there is one ingredient that can really bring the holiday staple to the next level: crispy fried onions.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter
- 1 Cup chopped celery
- 2 Cups French's® Original Crispy Fried Onions, divided
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Poultry Seasoning
- 1 package (12 ounces) unseasoned stuffing mix
- 2 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Spray 3-quart baking dish with no stick cooking spray; set aside.
Melt butter in large deep skillet on medium heat.
Stir in celery and 1 cup of the Crispy Fried Onions.
Cook and stir 5 minutes or until celery is tender.
Stir in poultry seasoning, stuffing mix and stock.
Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish.
Cover with foil.
Bake 10 minutes.
Remove cover and sprinkle with remaining Crispy Fried Onions.
Bake 5 minutes longer or until top is golden.
