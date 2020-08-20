Creamy Stuffed French Toast

Mix cream cheese and brown sugar in small bowl until well blended. Spread 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture on each of 4 slices of bread. Press the other 4 slices of bread on top to form 4 sandwiches.

Beat eggs with wire whisk in 13x9-inch baking dish. Stir in milk, cinnamon and vanilla until well blended. Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, soaking for 2 minutes on each side.

Melt butter in large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown. Serve with maple syrup, if desired.

To create flavored filling variations, try stirring ONE of the following extracts into the cream cheese mixture until well blended: 2 teaspoons McCormick® Maple Extract, 1 teaspoon McCormick® Coconut Extract, 1 teaspoon McCormick® Rum Extract or 1 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Orange Extract.